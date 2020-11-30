UrduPoint.com
Chinese National Defence Minister Calls On CJCSC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Chinese National Defence Minister calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe, who was on his official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to changing geostrategic environment and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to 'Iron Brotherhood' and 'All-Weather' friendship with continued efforts to forge deeper strategic ties for a shared future and security vision.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary.

More Stories From Pakistan

