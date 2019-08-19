UrduPoint.com
Chinese UN Envoy Calls For Peaceful Means To Resolve Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:34 PM

The Kashmir issue should be resolved properly through peaceful means in accordance with the United Nations Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement, a Chinese envoy said on Friday

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Kashmir issue should be resolved properly through peaceful means in accordance with the United Nations Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement, a Chinese envoy said on Friday.

Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN, told the press after a UN Security Council consultation that the issue of Kashmir is an issue left from history between India and Pakistan.

Resolving Kashmir issue properly through peaceful means "represents the consensus of the international community," he said.

The UN Security Council on Friday held an informal consultation on India-Pakistan question and listened to the briefings given by the UN Secretariat on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the work of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

The Council members said they are deeply concerned about the current situation and hope that the relevant parties will exercise restraint and not take unilateral action that will escalate tensions.

They called on the two sides to properly resolve the issue through dialogue.

