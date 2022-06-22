UrduPoint.com

Chipkoo Junior Keen To Introduce Computer Coding Skills To Kids

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Chipkoo Junior keen to introduce computer coding skills to kids

The world is growing faster due to the emerging technology and building a successful career has gotten complicated so there is a dire need to promote computer coding skills among the young generation in Pakistan to empower children with the most in-demand skills of 21st century, Rehan Haque, Founder of Chipkoo Junior (a computer coding organization) stated this in a meeting of the organization on Wednesday

During the meeting, Mr. Nick Jones, Member, board of Directors Chipkoo Junior, said, "Our platform offers a wide range of coding courses at nominal fees, specifically designed to help one to achieve career growth and success." Chipkoo Junior is the first platform in Pakistan that is providing best mentoring and career counseling services for the better growth and career development of a child, he added.

Adrian Cowerdery, Cheif Operating Officer (COO) was of the view, "We need to digitalize our young generation and to aware them with the contemporary technology." He further said that they are also offering summer camp for the young children (7 to 17 years of age) through which they want to inculcate the importance of computer skills and digital connectivity among them.

Araj Haque, Member, Board of Directors said that Chipkoo Jr trainers make sure to help young learners broaden their learning by making use of an interactive storytelling methodology that makes learning fun. Over recent years, this methodology has been seen to significantly improve knowledge retention and thus, it helps serve as a stepping stone for a successful career.

He added this platform, particularly helps in developing a strong grasp on various coding languages (Scratch, Python,HTML CCS, AI and Robotics etc), enabling them to make their own games, apps, websites and robots. Through this education and platform young generation can get an opportunity to start earning at a young age with the help of freelance opportunities as they can earn from their home by making apps, websites and technological projects based on programming languages, he added.

