Chopal of Nasir Bagh to be functional soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muzaffar Khan on Tuesday visited Nasir Bagh to review the facilities provided to the visitors.

He directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the pace of ongoing construction work in the park's premises.

He directed to start renovation work of a sitting area (Chopal) in the park, adding that chopal would soon be functional for the literature lovers and visitors.

He directed that repairing work of damaged water motors be completed so that sufficient water could be provided to trees and plants in the park.

Muzaffar Khan said that more saplings would be planted to enhance the beauty of park, adding that provision of facilities in gardens and parks was top priority of the PHA.