UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Christian Community Delegation Calls On Dr .Shireen

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:50 PM

Christian community delegation calls on Dr .Shireen

A representative delegation of Christian community led by Joseph Francis, Member of the British Empire and National Director, Centre for Legal Aid Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS) called on the Federal Minister for Human rights Dr. Shireen Mazari here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A representative delegation of Christian community led by Joseph Francis, Member of the British Empire and National Director, Centre for Legal Aid Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS) called on the Federal Minister for Human rights Dr. Shireen Mazari here on Monday.

According to a press release, they discussed the various human rights issues relating to minorities. On this occasion, the Minister said "We are committed to ensure the fundamental rights of all our citizens in pursuance to our Constitution and International commitments."Delegation apprised the Minister about some of the issues which their community have been facing and also put forward some suggestions. She informed them that some of their suggestions were already being worked upon.

Related Topics

Christian All

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

1 minute ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

6 minutes ago

Death toll of children due to encephalitis mounts ..

6 minutes ago

18 competitors to represent UAE National Team at K ..

17 minutes ago

DG ISPR reminds India of Pakistan’s counter-stri ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.