CII research department directed to finalise recommendation for making Pakistan replica of Madina state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday directed its research department to finalise its recommendations regarding the establishment of a welfare state on the pattern of Madina state for onward presentation to the Prime Minister Imran Khan According to a press release, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meeting with CII chairman and members had assured the phased implementation of the recommendation relating to the establishment of Islamic welfare state of Medina.

The members during the meeting expressed satisfaction over the efforts of prime minister for impeding the incidents of Islamophobia and blasphemy.

The CII lauded the speech of prime minister in the United Nations and raising effective voice at international forum against the publication of caricatures of the holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The CII members lauded the constitution of a committee about Waqf Property Act and hoped that the committee will prepare its recommendation very soon and the issue will be resolved amicably.