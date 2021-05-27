UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CII Research Department Directed To Finalise Recommendation For Making Pakistan Replica Of Madina State

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

CII research department directed to finalise recommendation for making Pakistan replica of Madina state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday directed its research department to finalise its recommendations regarding the establishment of a welfare state on the pattern of Madina state for onward presentation to the Prime Minister Imran Khan According to a press release, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meeting with CII chairman and members had assured the phased implementation of the recommendation relating to the establishment of Islamic welfare state of Medina.

The members during the meeting expressed satisfaction over the efforts of prime minister for impeding the incidents of Islamophobia and blasphemy.

The CII lauded the speech of prime minister in the United Nations and raising effective voice at international forum against the publication of caricatures of the holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The CII members lauded the constitution of a committee about Waqf Property Act and hoped that the committee will prepare its recommendation very soon and the issue will be resolved amicably.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Blasphemy Medina CII

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

11 minutes ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

44 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

54 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

1 hour ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.