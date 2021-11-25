UrduPoint.com

CIP For Ending Violence Against Women

Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) Hyderabad Region has stressed the need for taking effective measures to end violence against women

CIP members Abid Lashari, Mahosh Zareen, Manzoor Memon, Saeed Khan and others while addressing a press conference here on Thursday said every year a social movement for ending violence against women sexual abuse was being carried out from November 5 to December 6 in the world.

They said in view of the rising attempts of abuse and sexual abuse of women, young girls and children, concerted steps should be taken to curb such atrocities.

They further said children should be educated through the school curriculum based on the basic skills of daily life.

They should be given legal and moral training on sensitivity, harassment and sexual violence against the opposite sex.

They stressed the need for making police officers aware of the sensitivities of gender and sexual violence as part of their training.

They urged relevant quarters to increase the number of women's shelters and Dar-ul-Aman and also earmark budget to ensure the protection of women and the provision of facilities.

