Open Menu

Citizen Hails Cleanliness Arrangements During Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Citizen hails cleanliness arrangements during Eid holidays

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Citizens appreciated cleanliness arrangements by solid waste management company during the Eid ul Fitar holidays.

On first day, special cleanliness campaign was completed outside masajid, parks, Fort Qasim and many other sites.

However, overall cleanliness arrangements remained satisfactory, said citizens including Saad, Zaid, Sajid Qureshi, Liaqat, and some others.

The waste management company also responded to public complaints regarding cleanliness issues. The officers of waste management company Fahim Lodhi and Anwar ul Haq inspected various locations to inspect the overall arrangements.

The trash was shifted outside the city with the help of new machinery, vehicles and recently purchased loader rickshaws.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Vehicles

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan