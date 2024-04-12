Citizen hails cleanliness arrangements during Eid holidays

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Citizens appreciated cleanliness arrangements by solid waste management company during the Eid ul Fitar holidays.

On first day, special cleanliness campaign was completed outside masajid, parks, Fort Qasim and many other sites.

However, overall cleanliness arrangements remained satisfactory, said citizens including Saad, Zaid, Sajid Qureshi, Liaqat, and some others.

The waste management company also responded to public complaints regarding cleanliness issues. The officers of waste management company Fahim Lodhi and Anwar ul Haq inspected various locations to inspect the overall arrangements.

The trash was shifted outside the city with the help of new machinery, vehicles and recently purchased loader rickshaws.