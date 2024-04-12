Citizen Hails Cleanliness Arrangements During Eid Holidays
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Citizens appreciated cleanliness arrangements by solid waste management company during the Eid ul Fitar holidays.
On first day, special cleanliness campaign was completed outside masajid, parks, Fort Qasim and many other sites.
However, overall cleanliness arrangements remained satisfactory, said citizens including Saad, Zaid, Sajid Qureshi, Liaqat, and some others.
The waste management company also responded to public complaints regarding cleanliness issues. The officers of waste management company Fahim Lodhi and Anwar ul Haq inspected various locations to inspect the overall arrangements.
The trash was shifted outside the city with the help of new machinery, vehicles and recently purchased loader rickshaws.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC distributes gifts among kids at CPB9 minutes ago
-
People enjoy third day of Eid in Sukkur9 minutes ago
-
KP Governor House opens for women, children on 3rd day of Eid9 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest Lyari gang commander19 minutes ago
-
Tourists urged to check weather updates before traveling to Murree59 minutes ago
-
Sindh home minister expresses dismay over citizen's killing in robbery incident59 minutes ago
-
DC lauded WSSC’s cleanliness drive during 3-days of Eid-ul Fitr59 minutes ago
-
Eight of a family laid to rest59 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for molesting child1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares close higher2 hours ago
-
Fire erupts in fish feed factory, valuables reduce to ashes2 hours ago
-
Heavy showers forecast across Balochistan province2 hours ago