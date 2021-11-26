UrduPoint.com

Citizens Must Use Their Right Of Access To Information: Chief Information Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Citizens must use their right of access to information: Chief Information Commissioner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Information Commissioner Pakistan Information Commission Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday said it was necessary for each citizen to use his constitutional right of access to information to ensure elimination of corruption and other malpractices from the country.

Addressing an awareness seminar tilted "Right to Information" at the S.M. Law College, he said raising awareness among masses regarding their Right to Information was mandatory so that they could use their right which would help ensuring transparency in development projects of public sector institutions and hat corruption.

On the occasion, Information Commissioner Fawad Malik and Principal S.

M. Law College were also present. Seminar was attended by the students of law in large numbers.

Muhammad Azam Khan said Right to Information was a basic right of each citizen under Article 19-A of the constitution. Any citizen could submit an application for access to information either online or on a plain paper from any public sector organization.

He said RTI could play a vital role in ensuring transparency and eliminating malpractices particularly in development schemes of public sector institutions. Media could also play crucial role in this context.

Information Commissioner Fawad Malik also addressed the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

6 seconds ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

35 seconds ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

37 seconds ago
 DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

DPO visits city, reviews security arrangements

38 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

2 minutes ago
 Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for ..

Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for Dortmund

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.