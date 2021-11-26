Citizens must use their right of access to information: Chief Information Commissioner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Information Commissioner Pakistan Information Commission Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday said it was necessary for each citizen to use his constitutional right of access to information to ensure elimination of corruption and other malpractices from the country.

Addressing an awareness seminar tilted "Right to Information" at the S.M. Law College, he said raising awareness among masses regarding their Right to Information was mandatory so that they could use their right which would help ensuring transparency in development projects of public sector institutions and hat corruption.

On the occasion, Information Commissioner Fawad Malik and Principal S.

M. Law College were also present. Seminar was attended by the students of law in large numbers.

Muhammad Azam Khan said Right to Information was a basic right of each citizen under Article 19-A of the constitution. Any citizen could submit an application for access to information either online or on a plain paper from any public sector organization.

He said RTI could play a vital role in ensuring transparency and eliminating malpractices particularly in development schemes of public sector institutions. Media could also play crucial role in this context.

Information Commissioner Fawad Malik also addressed the seminar.