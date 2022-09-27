UrduPoint.com

Citizens Of Islamabad Take A Break From Chaos To Attend Art Therapy By Atom Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 12:59 PM

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

Atomcamp, a social enterprise and a continuous learning platform that aims to intellectually and professionally uplift Pakistan`s workforce organized a 2-day art therapy workshop at National Skills University in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022) Atomcamp, a social enterprise and a continuous learning platform that aims to intellectually and professionally uplift Pakistan`s workforce organized a 2-day art therapy workshop at National Skills University in Islamabad.

The 1st day of the art therapy workshop focused on two main activities including self-expression through color psychology and group mural activity. In self-expression through color psychology activity the participants were provided with canvas to share their emotions, fear, desires, and joy through colors. In the group mural activity, the participants drew the island on the canvas as they shared their stories of the island with other participants.

Sobia Zahid, a housewife expressed that after attending these 2-day art therapy workshops for the first time, it helped her a lot in expressing herself and showing her own creativity.

Another participant, Syeda Noor Zahra came all the way from Peshawar to attend the workshop and said she made the right decision to attend the art therapy. She further stressed that the therapy enabled her to express herself, boost creativity, and heal her traumas by playing with colors and working with clay.

The 2nd day of the workshop was clay therapy.

The purpose of clay therapy is to promote creativity, enhance socialization, heal trauma, and reduce negative moods and anxiety. The participants were provided with clay and other tools to create their own artwork and express themselves.

Mahnoor Fatima was excited and said, “This was the best workshop I’ve attended so far. Atomcamp has done a great job in organizing these workshops.”

Neeli Ahmed a visual artist who involved in putting together this art therapy in collaboration with atomcamp felt encouraged after seeing the positive response from the participants and she vowed to continue to spread awareness about art therapy and its role in healing trauma, boosting creativity, and expressing oneself.

Noor Fatima who is the Art Curator at PNCA and was one of the instructors said “I’m so glad to be a part of this workshop and connecting with the participants and hearing their stories were amazing. I was overwhelmed by the positive feedback from the participants during this two-day workshop.”

These two days of the workshop were filled with joy, colors, creativity, and enthusiasm. During this workshop, participants shared their positive remarks and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate.

