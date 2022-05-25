UrduPoint.com

Citizens Urged To Contact Alternative Numbers As Technical Fault Occurred In Rescue 1122 Helpline

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Citizens urged to contact alternative numbers as technical fault occurred in Rescue 1122 Helpline

After a sudden technical fault appeared in Rescue 1122 Helpline, the authorities urged upon citizens to contact the department at alternative phone numbers in case of any emergency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :After a sudden technical fault appeared in Rescue 1122 Helpline, the authorities urged upon citizens to contact the department at alternative phone numbers in case of any emergency.

According to official release, the engineers were working hard to fix the fault.

However, the citizens have been instructed to contact at 061-9220305 and 0349-1124820.

Earlier, some citizens faced some troubles in contacting the esteemed emergency service. The Helpline number will be restored as early as possible.

Related Topics

Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

US, Allies to Step Up Sanctions on Iran if Nuclear ..

US, Allies to Step Up Sanctions on Iran if Nuclear Deal Not Reached - Special En ..

3 minutes ago
 Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain ageing, cognitiv ..

Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain ageing, cognitive decline

3 minutes ago
 People rejected long march of PTI in country

People rejected long march of PTI in country

3 minutes ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign underway in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign underway in RWP

6 minutes ago
 Road checking campaign to continue till June 3: Si ..

Road checking campaign to continue till June 3: Sindh Minister

6 minutes ago
 Life imprisonment for Yasin Malik to provide fresh ..

Life imprisonment for Yasin Malik to provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris' freedom ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.