Citizens urged to contact alternative numbers as technical fault occurred in Rescue 1122 Helpline

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :After a sudden technical fault appeared in Rescue 1122 Helpline, the authorities urged upon citizens to contact the department at alternative phone numbers in case of any emergency.

According to official release, the engineers were working hard to fix the fault.

However, the citizens have been instructed to contact at 061-9220305 and 0349-1124820.

Earlier, some citizens faced some troubles in contacting the esteemed emergency service. The Helpline number will be restored as early as possible.