City hall Gilgit reopens for cultural activities after renovation

(@FahadShabbir)

City Hall Gilgit had revamped and reopened again for cultural events to activate the regional office of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) at Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :City Hall Gilgit had revamped and reopened again for cultural events to activate the regional office of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) at Gilgit Baltistan.

This was was decided in a meeting of PNCA and Gilgit Baltistan ministry of Tourism, sports and Culture, said a press release.

The arts councils and the new setup will have direct access for this city hall auditorium for all kinds of activities including music, theater and art exhibitions.

This will feature major local artists from GB area. Senior and well established artists from the country will be invited to join hands and be a part of these cultural activities.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said Gilgit Baltistan government is very proactive in promoting tourism and cultural activities in the Baltistan region.

Dr. Fouzia said she the district government and the GB government to provide the space for performing artists as there is none currently.

A hall that was built earlier for that purpose was being used for other activities. She highly praised the GB government's decision of reopening the city hall for cultural activities.