City Traffic Police (CTP) launch operation to remove illegal car bazaar near Chandni Chowk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday launched an operation to remove an illegal car bazaar near Chandni Chowk and issued 63 challan slips.

According to a CTP spokesman, Incharge Traffic New Town Circle Faisal Bashir, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, launched an operation to remove an illegal car bazaar which was creating problems for the road users at Rehmanabad and adjoining areas.

He informed the Friday car bazaar was removed from Murree Road, Sadiqabad and service roads of the area.

Action in accordance with the law was taken against the car owners who were illegally occupying Murree Road from 6th Road to Chandni Chowk and the CTP also imposed a fine on them.

People used to gather there for selling and buying vehicles every Friday. Some owners and dealers also showed resistance to the operation but the officials concerned removed them completely to clear Murree Road for a smooth flow of traffic.

The motorists and residents of nearby areas have strongly appreciated authorities concerned for removing the car bazaar from Murree Road.

