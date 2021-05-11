UrduPoint.com
City Traffic Police Peshawar Issued Traffic Plan For Eid

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:01 PM

City Traffic Police Peshawar on Tuesday formulated a well-organized traffic plan for eid-ul-fitr wherein 1089 wardens including 3 SPs, 10 DSPs, and 13 inspectors will be on duty in Peshawar to keep the traffic system running smoothly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar on Tuesday formulated a well-organized traffic plan for eid-ul-fitr wherein 1089 wardens including 3 SPs, 10 DSPs, and 13 inspectors will be on duty in Peshawar to keep the traffic system running smoothly.

This was stated by Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat in a media briefing here on Tuesday.

He said that 54 riders and 18 forklifts have been posted in different sectors of the city.

City Traffic Police personnel have been posted in different shifts to provide transport facilities to the people on the occasion of eid-ul-fitr, said Chief Traffic Officer.

He said that they would use their on-the-spot capabilities to keep the traffic system running smoothly in the city and control the rush.

Citizens should also avoid improper parking and disruption of traffic system, Chief Traffic Officer said, adding, "Citizens of Peshawar should cooperate fully with city traffic police personnel on the occasion of eid-ul-fitr and ensure implementation of guidelines issued by them.

" Traffic authorities should keep a close eye on crowded places due to coronavirus, including traffic control, Chief Traffic Officer informed.

He said Traffic authorities should also inform citizens to keep distance from each other and avoid coronavirus.

To ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic system on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, Chief Traffic Officer said.

CTO Abbas Majeed said that City Traffic Police Peshawar would play a leading role wherever the people face difficulties.

