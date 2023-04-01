Civil Defence official held in bribe case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday arrested an official of the Civil Defence Department for taking a bribe.

The ACE sources said Baari Hafiz, in his application, said that Civil Defence Inspector Muhammad Raees with Assistant Director Civil Defence Saira Khan and employee Akram Pervaiz had seized a patrol machine of his relatives- Muneer and Mehboob- and demanded Rs 60,000 for its restoration.

Upon receiving the application, Circle Officer Investigation Muhammad Akram with MajistrateMuhammad Noorullah raided and arrested Inspector Muhammad Raees with Rs 50,000.

A case was registered against Saira khan, Raees and Pervaiz.