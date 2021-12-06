Civil defence to launch crackdown against LPG refilling

District Civil Defence Officer Rana Tariq Waheed said that the department has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the shopkeepers involved in illegally refilling LPG across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :District Civil Defence Officer Rana Tariq Waheed said that the department has decided to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the shopkeepers involved in illegally refilling LPG across the district.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Rana Tariq Waheed said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that running an LPG refilling business could cause mishaps as many cases had been reported in the past in which many people lost their lives while others sustained injuries.

He warned shopkeepers to stop the illegal business otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He said that strict action would also be ensured over missing fire safety equipments in the shops.

He maintained that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan has directed a comprehensive crackdown against the violators adding that special teams have been formed for the crackdown and it would continue on daily basis.