CJP Directs Police To Handle Blasphemy Cases With More Care

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday directed the police to handle blasphemy cases more care and ensure that the religion should not be used for personal gains.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024)

A three-member SC bench headed the CJP and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the bail case of a blasphemy accused. The SSP and SP Islamabad police appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP remarked that the Superintendent of Police (SP) should to do investigation in the blasphemy case himself.

Whether the court should suspend the SSP or SP on the illegal act, he asked.

The court observed that the police should not enter someone’s home without permission or warrants. It noted that there was a five-year imprisonment sentence in Police Order 2002 for entering a house without the warrants.

The court remarked that the blasphemy case was registered on basis of a picture.

The court, subsequently, granted bail to the accused against surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

