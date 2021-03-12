UrduPoint.com
CJP Gulzar's Car Meets An Accident In Rashakai

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

CJP Gulzar's car meets an accident in Rashakai

The Sources say that Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed who is on the way to offer Namaz-e- Janaza of Justice Yahya Afridi's father is safe.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed's car met an accident in Rashakai area, the Sources said on Friday.

The sources said that Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remained safe during his journey.

He was travelling to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of Justice Yahya Afridi's father when the accident took place.

They said that the CJP had arrived back to Islamabad but the accident happened to his car during the journey.

The Staff, according to the sources, also remained safe.

The staff members and the senior lawyers remained curious as they came to know about the accident, wishing care and vigilance for travel arrangment and safety of hte Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

