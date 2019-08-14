UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clampdown In IOK Tightened Ahead Of India's I-Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

Clampdown in IOK tightened ahead of India's I-Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The Indian authorities in Indian Occupied Kashmir have further tightened the strict clampdown ahead of India's Independence Day, tomorrow (15th August), adding more to the sufferings of the oppressed people of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupied territory has been in a lock down since the Narendra Modi government's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution earlier this month.

The communication blackout continues on the 10th successive day, Wednesday, as the authorities keep the internet and telephone links snapped and impose strict restrictions on media.

The Indian government had snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations against its decision of revoking Article 370 on 5th August. Before that, the occupation authorities had clamped an unprecedented communications blackout on the territory and arrested many political leaders.

The occupation authorities continue to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley and several parts of Jammu region on the 10th straight day, today.

The authorities have converted the valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison and a big concentration camp by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner.

With Internet services and telephone lines snapped, the occupied territory remains cut off from the external world. Local newspaper even failed to update their online editions since the night of 4th August. Majority of newspapers could also not be printed during all these days due to curfew and other restrictions.

Meanwhile, almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been put under house arrest or in jails. Over 900 political leaders and workers including even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Engineer Abdur Rasheed and Sajjad Lone, have been detained. Due to severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Shortage Internet World Police Omar Abdullah Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Narendra Modi Jammu Srinagar Independence August Media TV Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

19 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

20 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

1 day ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.