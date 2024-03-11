Clash with police: ATC acquits Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and Malik Afzal Khokhar - and others in a case related to a clash with police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and Malik Afzal Khokhar - and others in a case related to a clash with police.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the decision while allowing acquittal applications filed by the accused.

The accused had filed separate applications for their acquittal, stating that they were nominated in a bogus case and all charges against them were baseless.

Besides Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar, Malik Shafi Khokhar, Malik Azam Jehangir, Irfan Khokhar, Faisal Ashraf Khokhar, Shahbaz Kohkhar and others were nominated in the 2018 case. The FIR stated that the accused took out a rally in Johar Town area in violation of section 144 and also tortured police officials. The Nawab Town police had registered the case.