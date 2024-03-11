Open Menu

Clash With Police: ATC Acquits Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Others

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Clash with police: ATC acquits Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and Malik Afzal Khokhar - and others in a case related to a clash with police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and Malik Afzal Khokhar - and others in a case related to a clash with police.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the decision while allowing acquittal applications filed by the accused.

The accused had filed separate applications for their acquittal, stating that they were nominated in a bogus case and all charges against them were baseless.

Besides Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar, Malik Shafi Khokhar, Malik Azam Jehangir, Irfan Khokhar, Faisal Ashraf Khokhar, Shahbaz Kohkhar and others were nominated in the 2018 case. The FIR stated that the accused took out a rally in Johar Town area in violation of section 144 and also tortured police officials. The Nawab Town police had registered the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz FIR 2018 Muslim All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan

3 minutes ago
 AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores

3 minutes ago
 Operations underway to drain rainwater from variou ..

Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing C ..

Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal

3 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agricul ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 20 ..

Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24

5 minutes ago
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available ..

Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur

5 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

Court awards life imprisonment in murder case

5 minutes ago
 Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in he ..

Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS

5 minutes ago
 ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for busines ..

ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community

5 minutes ago
 Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mech ..

Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism

5 minutes ago
 Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan