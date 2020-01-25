Cleric held for sexually molesting student in Risalpur

Risalpur Police on Saturday booked a religious cleric on a charge of sexually molestation attempt of 13-year old Madressah student

Nowshera, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Risalpur Police on Saturday booked a religious cleric on a charge of sexually molestation attempt of 13-year old Madressah student.

According to details, a resident of Shareen Kotha area lodged a compliant with Risalpur Police that his son was a Madressah student and last night his teacher Wasim Sajad allegedly tried to sexually abuse his son when he was sleeping.

He informed police that his son refused to cooperate with his teacher during molestation attempt.

District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar took notice of the incident and immediately referred the task of arresting the accused to SHO Risalpur Arshad Khan.

The police team arrested seminary teacher Wasim Sajad, son of Mohammad Sultan resident of Rashkai, within hours and started further Investigation.