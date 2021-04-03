UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Closure Of Guddu Barrage Announces

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Closure of Guddu barrage announces

Chief Engineer Irrigation Guddu Barrage, on Saturday has informed for the general information of agriculturists and the farming community settled on the Guddu barrage commanded areas that all the canals off taking from Guddu barrage has been closed from April 1 to April 30 , 2021 both days (includes) for the purpose of normal inspection/ maintenance and repairs of infrastructure, notification issued here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Engineer Irrigation Guddu Barrage, on Saturday has informed for the general information of agriculturists and the farming community settled on the Guddu barrage commanded areas that all the canals off taking from Guddu barrage has been closed from April 1 to April 30 , 2021 both days (includes) for the purpose of normal inspection/ maintenance and repairs of infrastructure, notification issued here.

The barrage pond will be reduced gradually from 12:00 midnight between March 31 and April 1, 2021 and will be lowered again from 12:00 mid night between April 30 , 2021 and May 1, 2021 respectively.

According to notification, there will be no flow of water in any of the off taking canals like Ghotki feeder, Begari Sindh feeder and desert pat feeder.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Pakistan Awami Tehreek Ghotki March April May All From

Recent Stories

PPP elected it's opposition leader as a majority p ..

55 seconds ago

Loeb helps Hamilton's X44 team top Extreme E quali ..

56 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga table

58 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

59 seconds ago

UNICEF imparts stigma prevention training to 3,065 ..

4 minutes ago

Belfast Rioting Leaves 15 Officers Injured - Polic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.