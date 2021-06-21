Cloth shop gutted in Faisalabad

Cloth worth thousands of rupees was reduced to ashes in a fire incident, in the limits of Rail Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Cloth worth thousands of rupees was reduced to ashes in a fire incident, in the limits of Rail Bazaar police station.

Police said on Monday that fire erupted in a cloth shop situated at Rail Bazaar Sarfaraz Market due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cloths present in the shop.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.