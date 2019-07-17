Cloth shop gutted in Faisalabad

A cloth shop was reduced to ashes here in the area of Rail bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) -:A cloth shop was reduced to ashes here in the area of Rail bazaar police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that fire erupted in a shop situated in Karkhana Bazaar due to short-circuiting.

The blaze engulfed entire surroundings of the shop and gutted precious material.

On receiving information,Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No loss of life was reported in the incident.