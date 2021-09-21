UrduPoint.com

CM Advisor, Administrator Keamari Visit Sindhi Muhalla

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:06 PM

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Asif Khan and Administrator District Municipal Corporation Keamari Iqbal Ahmed Mirani on Tuesday visited Sindhi Muhalla and listened the issues being faced by people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Asif Khan and Administrator District Municipal Corporation Keamari Iqbal Ahmed Mirani on Tuesday visited Sindhi Muhalla and listened the issues being faced by people.

People of the area complained about numerous civic issues including dilapidated situation of road caused by faulty sewerage system, said a press release.

Locals told the CM's advisor and administrator that people were facing severe difficulties in transportation, adding that business activities were also being affected due to condition of roads.

Advisor assured them that steps would be taken on an urgent basis to rehabilitate the sewerage system and other issues would also be resolved on priority.

