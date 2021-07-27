UrduPoint.com
CM Aide Condoles With Former Town Member On Mother's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

CM aide condoles with former town member on mother's demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash here Tuesday condoled with former town member, Usman Khan and Yousaf Khan on sad demise of their mother.

Kamran Bangash visited to their residence and offered Fateha. He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and patience to members of the bereaved family.

