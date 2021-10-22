UrduPoint.com

CM Announces 2nd Shift At Govt Schools; Inaugurates Provision Of Furniture For 2.4 Million KP Students

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:18 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday announced commencement of second shift at all government schools and inaugurated provision of furniture to government schools in 28 districts of the province for 2.4 million students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday announced commencement of second shift at all government schools and inaugurated provision of furniture to government schools in 28 districts of the province for 2.4 million students.

Addressing a ceremony of provision of furniture to government schools here, he said that the furniture would be provided in two phases at a cost of Rs6 billion, adding that measures are also being taken to overcome shortage of schoolteachers.

He said that more teachers were being appointed through PTC to ensure transparency and merit in the appointment process.

Mahmood Khan said that the PTI government initiated recorded reforms in the education sector including introduction of uniform curriculum, merit-based appointment of teachers, second shift at schools, provision of furniture and other basic facilities to all government schools.

The CM said that the government believes that the future of the country was directly linked with the students and therefore it was the responsibility of the government to provide them all basic facilities including quality education.

On the occasion he directed the Sports department to provide sports facilities at Government Shaheed Hasnain Sharif School and also asked the Archeology department to restore the building of the school in its original condition.

