CM Approves Corona Allowance For Rescue-1122 Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

CM approves corona allowance for Rescue-1122 staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved an allowance for Rescue-1122 staff and martyred package for them if any of the staff dies of coronavirus in the line of duty.

A notification has also been issued in this regard. The CM said that Rescue-1122 staff members performing corona duties would be given special allowance from 1st of April. He said that the officers and staff members of the Punjab Emergency Service would be given honorarium equal to their basic pay. Officers and staff members of Rescue-1122 being deputed would continue to receive special allowance till eradication of corona pandemic, he added.

The CM said that the families of the staff members working up to grade 16 embracing martyrdom of corona would be given Rs 4 million financial assistance and officers working in grade 17 and above embracing martyrdom would be given Rs 8 million financial assistance. He said that recommendations of the special committee of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department for approving martyrdom package would be implemented.

Director General Rescue-1122 said that the staff members of Punjab Emergency Service were thankful to CM Usman Buzdar for granting approval for issuance of corona duty allowance.

More Stories From Pakistan

