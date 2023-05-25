CM arranges APC on resolution of KP financial issues

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan here on Wednesday arranged a parties conference (APC) for the resolution of the financial problems of the province.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by the top leadership of political and religious parties of KP, including Sirajul Haq, Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali, Ameer Muqam, Arbab Alamgir and Shahjee Gul Afridi.

The meeting was told that Rs180 billion were pending to the federation under the head of different Federal transfer and promises made during the KP-Fata merger was yet to be fulfilled.

APC decided to constitute a jirga comprising leaders of all parties for getting constitutional rights of the province and would meet the prime minister next week for raising the issue of arrears and outstanding dues.

The conference underlined the need for collective efforts for the achievement of the constitutional rights of the province and thanked the CM for convening the meeting of APC.

The APC observed that KP was confronted with financial problems and suggested the sale of windfall wood placed in different forests.

It was also decided to place the proposal before the next Cabinet Meeting for approval of the windfall wood sale which was expected to earn Rs100 billion to Rs150 billion in revenue to the provincial government kitty.