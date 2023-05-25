UrduPoint.com

CM Arranges APC On Resolution Of KP Financial Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

CM arranges APC on resolution of KP financial issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan here on Wednesday arranged a parties conference (APC) for the resolution of the financial problems of the province.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by the top leadership of political and religious parties of KP, including Sirajul Haq, Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali, Ameer Muqam, Arbab Alamgir and Shahjee Gul Afridi.

The meeting was told that Rs180 billion were pending to the federation under the head of different Federal transfer and promises made during the KP-Fata merger was yet to be fulfilled.

APC decided to constitute a jirga comprising leaders of all parties for getting constitutional rights of the province and would meet the prime minister next week for raising the issue of arrears and outstanding dues.

The conference underlined the need for collective efforts for the achievement of the constitutional rights of the province and thanked the CM for convening the meeting of APC.

The APC observed that KP was confronted with financial problems and suggested the sale of windfall wood placed in different forests.

It was also decided to place the proposal before the next Cabinet Meeting for approval of the windfall wood sale which was expected to earn Rs100 billion to Rs150 billion in revenue to the provincial government kitty.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga APC Sale Alamgir Afridi All Government Cabinet Top Billion

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

31 minutes ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

31 minutes ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

31 minutes ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

38 minutes ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

43 minutes ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.