CM Balochistan condemns attack on security forces in North Waziristan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the security forces in North Waziristan.

He also expressed grief and deep sorrow over the martyrdom of four Pakistan Army soldiers.

The CM said cowardly terrorists attempted to destroy peace once again, adding that the sacrifices of brave security forces would not go in vain.

He said entire nation stand with Pakistan Army against terrorists and nefarious design of anti-peace elements would be foiled in the country for maintaining durable peace in the area.

Bizenjo extended condolences with bereaved families of martyrs and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these losses.