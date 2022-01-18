UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Condemns Blast On Jaffar Express

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast on Jaffar Express near Mashkaf area of Sibi district on Tuesday

He also directed concerned authorities to submit report of the incident saying such cowardly attack could not weaken moral of nation and security forces.

The Chief Minister said measures would be taken to arrest anti-peace elements to bring them to justice involved in the blast on the Jaffar Express saying that nefarious design of terrorist could be foiled from the country and Balochistan under contribution of security forces and people.

He said all available resources were being utilized to maintain durable peace in the areas of the province in order to put Balochistan on track of development.

