CM Balochistan Condemns Killing Of Innocent Passengers In Noshki

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Saturday condemned the killing of innocent passengers in Noshki.

"The miscreants involved in the ghastly incident will be taken to task," Chief Minister said in a statement issued here.

The CM termed the killing of passengers as an inhuman act, an unforgivable crime.

Terrorists will be brought to their logical end, he said adding that government will not spare the terrorists involved in cowardly attacks on innocent people.

Terrorists will not find a place to hide and we will will chase them to the last corner, Chief Minister Balochistan vowed.

Enemies of peace are enemies of the country. The state will play its role, Sarfaraz Bugti further added.

Chief Minister of Balochistan expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and vowed to bring the terrorists to justice.

APP/ask

