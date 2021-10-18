CM Balochistan directs for provision of clean drinking water to people in Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday directed that drainage and provision of clean drinking water to the people in Gwadar city should be made a top priority

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday directed that drainage and provision of clean drinking water to the people in Gwadar city should be made a top priority.

He was chairing a high level meeting in Gwadar for addressing problems of public which was attended by Provincial Minister for Industrial and Commerce Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhel, Commissioner Makran Division Shah Irfan Gharshin, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Abdul Kabir Khan, Xen PHE Raheel Bugti, Roads and Building Department officials and other senior officials.

The meeting was briefed about supply of drinking water in Gwadar, ongoing development projects under the supervision of Development Authority Gwadar, increase in water level in Sod Dam and Shadi Kaur Dam due to recent rains, water supply to Pushkan and Gunza Jivani from same dams by Director General of Development Authority of Gwadar.

The meeting was also informed that the supply of water to Gwadar would start after the installation of water pipeline from Sod Dam and Shadi Kaur Dam to Gwadar. The progress was also reviewed by the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that drainage and provision of clean drinking water to the people in Gwadar city should be made a top priority.

He also directed to consider the issues of Gwadar Old City and ensure the provision of basic amenities there. Moreover, Gwadar Janat Bazaar and Shahi Bazaar should be modernized on modern lines and implementation of all projects in Gwadar would be ensured expeditiously, he directed.

The meeting was also briefed about JEDA's Development projects.

Later, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also visited the under construction building of District Headquarters Hospital. Provincial Minister Haji Muhammad Khan, Toor Utmankhel, Commissioner Makran Shah Irfan Gharshin and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister inspected various parts of the under construction hospital building and directed to complete the construction work expeditiously and in a timely manner.

He said the development and prosperity of the local people of Gwadar was the top priority of his government. The government was well aware of the problems being faced by the local people of Gwadar for which significant steps were being taken on priority basis, he added.