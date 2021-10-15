UrduPoint.com

CM Balochistan Discussed Inter-provincial Harmony With Buzdar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

CM Balochistan discussed inter-provincial harmony with Buzdar

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters related to inter-provincial harmony and the political situation in the country

Both the chief ministers agreed to take organized efforts to ensure public welfare and prosperity in the country.

CM Usman Buzdar said that development and prosperity in Balochistan province was in fact the progress of the country and added that the development journey will be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

CM Balochistan vowed to continue working jointly for national unity and the promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

Senators Prince Agha Umer Ahmedzai, Danesh Kumar and Nawabzada Amir Khan Magsi MNA were also present.

