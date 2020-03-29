CM Balochistan provides 49 ventilators to BMC Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan government provided about 49 ventilators to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital for functional them on emergency basis in order to facilitate patients while the BMC was considered for big hospital of province.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of BMC, Dr. Saleem Abro expressed these views on Sunday, saying that Chief Minister Balochistan took the notice of ventilator when he informed the Chief Minister Balochistan that there was no ventilator functional in the main BMC hospital.

He said 49 ventilators were provided to the BMC Hospital for functional on immediate basis on special directive of Chief Minister Balcohistan saying that provincial government under leadership of CM Mir Jam Kamal Khan was striving to provide better treatment to patients in province through provision of latest equipment to respective hospitals to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

"Chief Minister Balochistan is looking all matters of hospitals to address them on Primary basis in order to ensure enhancing performances of hospitals for the interest of public health,"he said.

He said in the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus, emergency measures was taken by The CM Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal,aiming to immediately control the pandemic virus in the province.

He said the deadly virus could be tackled in country including Balochistan by adopting precautionary measures so therefore people should remain their houses and avoid rush places for halting the virus soon.