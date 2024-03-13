CM Balochistan takes action against absent doctors of BMC

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti took action against absentee doctors of BMC and directed to suspend them for long time absence from their duties to improve health facilities.

He gave this directive while visiting Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH) to review the health facilities for the patients late at night Tuesday.

The Chief Minister expressed his dismay over the cleanliness situation in BMC.

He said that the faulted medical machinery should be repaired within three days and facilities would be provided to the patients saying that the process of sending patients from one hospital to another for medical tests should be stopped.

“All medical test and treatment facilities should be ensured under one roof”, he directed.

He also inquired about the treatment received from the attendants of the patients in BMC. He said that he would encourage doctors and medical staff who perform their duties with integrity.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti instructed the Health Secretary to transfer the doctors and medical staff who neglected their duties to remote areas.

He also directed to Secretary Health Balochistan to give a detailed briefing tomorrow at the CM Secretariat.