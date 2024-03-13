Open Menu

CM Balochistan Takes Action Against Absent Doctors Of BMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

CM Balochistan takes action against absent doctors of BMC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti took action against absentee doctors of BMC and directed to suspend them for long time absence from their duties to improve health facilities.

He gave this directive while visiting Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH) to review the health facilities for the patients late at night Tuesday.

The Chief Minister expressed his dismay over the cleanliness situation in BMC.

He said that the faulted medical machinery should be repaired within three days and facilities would be provided to the patients saying that the process of sending patients from one hospital to another for medical tests should be stopped.

“All medical test and treatment facilities should be ensured under one roof”, he directed.

He also inquired about the treatment received from the attendants of the patients in BMC. He said that he would encourage doctors and medical staff who perform their duties with integrity.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti instructed the Health Secretary to transfer the doctors and medical staff who neglected their duties to remote areas.

He also directed to Secretary Health Balochistan to give a detailed briefing tomorrow at the CM Secretariat.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Bolan From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

57 minutes ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

2 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

3 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

15 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

15 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

16 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

16 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

16 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan