CM Balochistan Visits Ayub Sports Complex To Review Ongoing Development Schemes

Thu 18th February 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday visited Ayub Sports Complex to inspect ongoing development projects with the aim to organize national games in Quetta for promoting sports activities in the province.

Talking to media during visit, CM Balochistan said that we would not allow those members who did not belong to Balochistan in the Senate elections to be elected from seats of Balochistan. Balochistan used to be infamous in the Senate first but this time it did not repeat same situation, he said.

He said four senators of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) who are still elected would perform their exemplary role for development of the province.

CM Jam Kamal said we had promised that BAP would cooperate with Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) in the Senate elections and BAP would support Abdul Qadir.

He said that PTI did not take us in consultation for withdrawing the ticket from Abdul Qadir but BAP would continue to support him.

Earlier, Chief Minister was briefed about various building under construction in Ayub Sports Complex by concerned official.

He also inspected the buildings under construction in Ayub Sports Complex.

