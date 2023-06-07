CM Bizenjo grieves on death of Ex chairman Baloch Academy Abdul Wahid

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of Balochi language journalist and former chairman of Balochi academy Quetta Abdul Wahid Bandaig.

In his condolence statement, the Chief Minister said that the deceased has rendered valuable services for Balochi literature and language which would be remembered in good words in the province.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude