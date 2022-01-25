UrduPoint.com

CM Buzdar Launches Rescue 1122 For 79 Tehsils

Published January 25, 2022

CM Buzdar launches Rescue 1122 for 79 tehsils

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 service achieved another milestone as Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday formally launched the service for 79 tehsils of the province in phases.

A ceremony was held at CM's Office to hand over new 22 ambulances' keys to emergency officers of 11 tehsils by the CM in the first phase.

Initially, Rescue 1122 service has been started in Sharqpur Sharif, Safdarabad, Narang Mandi, Nowshera Virkan, Nurpur, Quaidabad, Kahror Pakka, Renala Khurd, Pindi Bhattian, Darya Khan and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils. A tehsil-level rescue station would comprise two ambulances and a 29-member staff.

The CM said new ambulances had been provided for timely delivery of emergency services as new rescue stations had been built in 79 tehsils and towns.

Emergency services would be started in these tehsils by June, he added. To further streamline the emergency services, a service structure had also been devised for rescuers to get promotions, he noted.

The Punjab would be the first province to introduce a rescue air ambulance service and this would give emergency medical assistance a new identity as rescue air ambulance service would extend the scope to remote areas. "Every life is precious and timely treatment is the right of every person," the CM said.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Khalid Mahmood, MNAs Sanaullah Mastikhel and Shaukat Bhatti,SACM Hasaan Khawar, secretary information, DG Rescue 1122 and others were also present.

