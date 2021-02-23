UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Chairs Meeting Of PTI, PML-Q Senate Elections' Candidates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

CM chairs meeting of PTI, PML-Q Senate elections' candidates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a joint meeting of PTI and PML-Q candidates for holding consultations for the upcoming Senate elections.

Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Barrister Ali Zafar, Dr Zarqa Taimoor, Aon Abbas Pabbi and Kamil Ali Agha of PML-Q attended the meeting while Saif Ullah Khan Niazi participated through video link.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Law Minister Raja Basharat, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and special coordinator to CM for political affairs Aun Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

The meeting held a detailed deliberation about the strategy for the success of candidates and various proposals came under discussion.

The CM stated the PTI and PML-Q candidates would succeed and a strategy had been devised in this regard.

The government alliance would achieve success as the opposition was unconcerned about the public and it was only interested in making hue and cry, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Law Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Abdul Aleem Khan Alliance Hue Ali Agha Ali Zafar Awn Chaudry Government Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Ubaid Shahid, Ibtisam Rehman help Central Punjab r ..

50 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Meets Foreign Minister of Re ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At ..

55 minutes ago

&#039;IDEX is a good chance to have new contracts, ..

58 minutes ago

Newly appointed OGRA chairman assumes office-charg ..

2 minutes ago

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.