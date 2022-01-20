UrduPoint.com

CM Condemns Anarkali Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 07:54 PM

CM condemns Anarkali blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned Anarkali blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned Anarkali blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The CM also sought a report from IG police, directing that perpetrators of the crime should be arrested without delay.

The CM termed it a nefarious act to sabotage the law and order, and made it clear that the criminalswould not escape from the law.

A handful of terrorists could not shake the unwavering commitment of the nation, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Snowboarder Samkova pulls out of Beijing Olympics

Snowboarder Samkova pulls out of Beijing Olympics

43 seconds ago
 AJK election commission unsure of holding LB polls ..

AJK election commission unsure of holding LB polls on time

45 seconds ago
 World breaks daily Covid case record: AFP tally

World breaks daily Covid case record: AFP tally

48 seconds ago
 DC visits northern entry point, overhead bridge, d ..

DC visits northern entry point, overhead bridge, directs installation of lights ..

50 seconds ago
 Sindh Governor strongly condemns Lahore blast

Sindh Governor strongly condemns Lahore blast

5 minutes ago
 94 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

94 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.