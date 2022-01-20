CM condemns Anarkali blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned Anarkali blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned Anarkali blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The CM also sought a report from IG police, directing that perpetrators of the crime should be arrested without delay.

The CM termed it a nefarious act to sabotage the law and order, and made it clear that the criminalswould not escape from the law.

A handful of terrorists could not shake the unwavering commitment of the nation, concluded the CM.