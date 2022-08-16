CM condemns attack on polio team in Tank district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned attack on the polio-team in which two policemen on security duty were killed in Tank district.

In a statement, he said he expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the policemen, adding provincial government will take every step to help the martyrs' families.

He said that elements involved in the incident will not be able to escape the grip of the law and directed security forces to arrest culprits involved in the incident.

Chief Minister said that those involved in the cowardly act are enemies of our children.

Expressing his deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident, he prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.