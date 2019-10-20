CM condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing on civilians by Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC).

Paying tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs, he said targeting innocent civilians speaks volume of Indian confusion.

Indian army, by targeting unarmed civilians, was violating the international human rights, he added.

The CM said brave Pakistani soldiers, in retaliatory fire, killed many Indian soldiers. India must remember that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with their courageous armed forces, he concluded.