UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

CM condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing on civilians by Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC).

Paying tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs, he said targeting innocent civilians speaks volume of Indian confusion.

Indian army, by targeting unarmed civilians, was violating the international human rights, he added.

The CM said brave Pakistani soldiers, in retaliatory fire, killed many Indian soldiers. India must remember that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with their courageous armed forces, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Fire Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Sunday Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

32 minutes ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

47 minutes ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

1 hour ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

2 hours ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.