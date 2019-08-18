CM condoles death of mother of Dr Saqib Shafie

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Professor Dr Saqib Shafie.

In his condolence message, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.