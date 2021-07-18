UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Mumtaz Ali Bhutto

Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

CM condoles death of Mumtaz Ali Bhutto

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of former Governor and Chief Minister Sindh, Mumtaz Ali Bhutto.

The chief minister also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.

In his condolence message, Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departedsoul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family with fortitude.

