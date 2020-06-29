CM condoles death of Rao Shakeel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of district information officer Jhang Rao Shakeel.

In a condolence message, CM Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the stature of the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.