UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Death Of Rao Shakeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

CM condoles death of Rao Shakeel

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of district information officer Jhang Rao Shakeel.

In a condolence message, CM Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the stature of the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Jhang Shakeel May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

21 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

32 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

51 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Libya's Council of Sheikhs Confirms Talks With Egy ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.