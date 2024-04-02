CM congratulates successful candidates in Senate elections

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated successful candidates in the Senate elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated successful candidates in the Senate elections.

In her message, the CM expressed best wishes for all the newly elected senators including Muhammad Aurangzeb, Musaddiq Malik, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Anusha Rehman and Bushra Anjum.

The Chief Minister said,” I thank the party and allied parties for supporting candidates of the PML-N in the Senate.

” It is hoped that the senators will work diligently for the development of Pakistan and the promotion of democracy," she said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted that democracy is strengthened by transparent elections. She expressed confidence that the knowledge of democratic traditions has increased. Pakistan can develop only through unity and consensus, she added. Senators are elected unopposed through a successful strategy in Punjab, she maintained.