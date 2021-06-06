CM expresses grief over Mansehra traffic incident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of six persons of a family in a traffic incident at district Mansehra.

The Chief Minister in his condolence message expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Mehmood Khan also prayed for early recovery of the injured and directed hospital administration to provide all kinds of health facilities to them.

It is worth mentioning here that six persons were died and three children were injured when a carry vehicle plunged into river Seran near Gojra bridge Lisan Nawab road district Mansehra.