CM felicitates Hamza over World Junior Squash title

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Hamza Khan on winning the World Junior Squash Championship.

In his felicitation message, he acknowledged that Hamza Khan brightened the name of Pakistan, saying that Hamza Khan by dint of hard work and professional skill raised aloft the green national flag.

He stated that Hamza Khan showed the glimpse of legend Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Hamza Khan made the nation felt a great sense of pride by winning the World Junior Squash Championship, adding that the whole nation feels proud over the glorious triumph of Hamza Khan.