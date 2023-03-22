UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates New Elected Body Of APNS

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 01:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated the newly-elected body of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In his message on Tuesday, the CM congratulated the APNS President Naz Afreen Sehgal, Senior Vice President Imtinan Shahid, Secretary General Sarmad Ali and other office bearers.

He extended good wishes to them and hoped that the newly elected body will play its role in solving the problems of the newspaper industry. The APNS has always played a significant role in promoting democracy and stability in the country, he added.

